Features

Canadians at Bars Getting Coffee

Winnipeg’s subtle, but robust, independent coffee scene By Jim Peters   barista (noun): a person whose job involves preparing and […]

Pins and Needles

To cure what ails you By Holli Moncrieff   Acupuncture is one of the world’s oldest healing arts. The Chinese […]

Let’s Get Physical

At one of Winnipeg’s wellness centres By Holli Moncrieff   The most common New Year’s resolutions have to do with […]

Men`s Style Guide

Must haves, must visits, and must eats By J.A. Shapira   4 Dress Shoes Every Man Should Own Black Captoe […]

Events

Events Guide – Winter 2015

December National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers December 2-April 24 Manitoba Museum manitobamuseum.ca Canad Inns Winter Wonderland December 4-January 2 Red […]

Events Guide – Fall 2015

  September Hayden September 26 West End Cultural Centre wecc.ca Scarlett Jane September 30 West End Cultural Centre wecc.ca   […]

Events Guide Summer 2015

Churchill Nature Tours The late Daniel Weedon, along with Thuraya Weedon founded Riding Mountain Nature Tours in 1985 and Churchill […]

Winnipeg events Spring 2015

Events Guide – Spring 2015

  FEBRUARY L.L. FitzGerald’s Impressionist Decade, 1910-1920 February 14-June 7 Winnipeg Art Gallery wag.ca Arctic Adaptations: Nunavut at 15 February […]

Throwback

Ready, Set, Jet

The 2014-15 team is full of confidence By Jon Waldman Midway through the 2014-15 NHL season, the MTS Centre was […]

100 Reasons to Love Winnipeg – Part 1

This list is in no particular order, nor is it definitive, but these are things you should definitely check out. […]

Getting to Know Devon Clunis, Winnipeg Chief of Police

What is your favourite thing about Winnipeg? The multicultural nature, limitless potential and generous spirit of our people is what […]

Warm, Furry Love

By Candice G. Ball Mark Twain once said “If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous, he […]

People

Prairie girl of the Opera

Lara Ciekiewicz keeps her feet planted in prairie soil By Candice G. Ball Soprano Lara Ciekiewicz inhabits two worlds. As […]

Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Rana Bokhari

Won’t let anything break her stride By Candice G. Ball Almost two years after Rana Bokhari won the votes to […]

Susan Auch

Former Olympian takes to another kind of podium By Geoff Kirbyson   When Susan Auch watches the Olympics or other high-level […]

Andrew Paterson

Meet the Hustler

From radio newbie to veteran entertainer By Geoff Kirbyson The last four years have been a blur for Andrew Paterson. […]

Home

Imaginations Will Run Wild

When you let your children have a hand in decorating their own space By Andrea Ratuski   “Kids’ rooms are […]

Living in the Moment

The latest trends in living room decor By Jim Peters It’s called the living room, the family room, the great […]

Express Yourself

Attend the Home Expressions Show By J.A. Shapira After 40 years running, the Home Expressions Show is back – and […]

Window Shopping

Door and window renos provide big savings in the long run By Jim Peters Given Winnipeg’s temperature extremes – which […]

All About Winnipeg

Yellowquill College

For more than 30 years, they’ve been welcoming students to its unique program of Aboriginal focused learning By Kelly Gray […]

Picturesque St. Boniface

Winnipeg’s French quarter has it all By Jason van Rooy Minutes from downtown Winnipeg lays a paradise and haven for […]

Moving Forward

MITT is making a difference to both students and industry By Kelly Gray Manitoba is looking for workers. In fact, […]

Academic Excellence

The University of Winnipeg continues to grow By Carlyn Schellenberg   Beginning as the founding Manitoba College in 1871 and […]

