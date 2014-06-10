Features
Canadians at Bars Getting Coffee
Winnipeg’s subtle, but robust, independent coffee scene By Jim Peters barista (noun): a person whose job involves preparing and […]
Pins and Needles
To cure what ails you By Holli Moncrieff Acupuncture is one of the world’s oldest healing arts. The Chinese […]
Let’s Get Physical
At one of Winnipeg’s wellness centres By Holli Moncrieff The most common New Year’s resolutions have to do with […]
Men`s Style Guide
Must haves, must visits, and must eats By J.A. Shapira 4 Dress Shoes Every Man Should Own Black Captoe […]
Events
Events Guide – Winter 2015
December National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers December 2-April 24 Manitoba Museum manitobamuseum.ca Canad Inns Winter Wonderland December 4-January 2 Red […]
Events Guide – Fall 2015
September Hayden September 26 West End Cultural Centre wecc.ca Scarlett Jane September 30 West End Cultural Centre wecc.ca […]
Events Guide Summer 2015
Churchill Nature Tours The late Daniel Weedon, along with Thuraya Weedon founded Riding Mountain Nature Tours in 1985 and Churchill […]
Events Guide – Spring 2015
FEBRUARY L.L. FitzGerald’s Impressionist Decade, 1910-1920 February 14-June 7 Winnipeg Art Gallery wag.ca Arctic Adaptations: Nunavut at 15 February […]
Throwback
Ready, Set, Jet
The 2014-15 team is full of confidence By Jon Waldman Midway through the 2014-15 NHL season, the MTS Centre was […]
100 Reasons to Love Winnipeg – Part 1
This list is in no particular order, nor is it definitive, but these are things you should definitely check out. […]
Getting to Know Devon Clunis, Winnipeg Chief of Police
What is your favourite thing about Winnipeg? The multicultural nature, limitless potential and generous spirit of our people is what […]
Warm, Furry Love
By Candice G. Ball Mark Twain once said “If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous, he […]
People
Prairie girl of the Opera
Lara Ciekiewicz keeps her feet planted in prairie soil By Candice G. Ball Soprano Lara Ciekiewicz inhabits two worlds. As […]
Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Rana Bokhari
Won’t let anything break her stride By Candice G. Ball Almost two years after Rana Bokhari won the votes to […]
Susan Auch
Former Olympian takes to another kind of podium By Geoff Kirbyson When Susan Auch watches the Olympics or other high-level […]
Meet the Hustler
From radio newbie to veteran entertainer By Geoff Kirbyson The last four years have been a blur for Andrew Paterson. […]
Home
Imaginations Will Run Wild
When you let your children have a hand in decorating their own space By Andrea Ratuski “Kids’ rooms are […]
Living in the Moment
The latest trends in living room decor By Jim Peters It’s called the living room, the family room, the great […]
Express Yourself
Attend the Home Expressions Show By J.A. Shapira After 40 years running, the Home Expressions Show is back – and […]
Window Shopping
Door and window renos provide big savings in the long run By Jim Peters Given Winnipeg’s temperature extremes – which […]
All About Winnipeg
Yellowquill College
For more than 30 years, they’ve been welcoming students to its unique program of Aboriginal focused learning By Kelly Gray […]
Picturesque St. Boniface
Winnipeg’s French quarter has it all By Jason van Rooy Minutes from downtown Winnipeg lays a paradise and haven for […]
Moving Forward
MITT is making a difference to both students and industry By Kelly Gray Manitoba is looking for workers. In fact, […]
Academic Excellence
The University of Winnipeg continues to grow By Carlyn Schellenberg Beginning as the founding Manitoba College in 1871 and […]